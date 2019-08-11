GSN NEWS STAFF

Two Gilbert restaurants are sprucing up their menus with new items.

Nico Heirloom Kitchen has already unveiled its new additions while Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row will unveil theirs Aug. 15.

Gilbert rolled out a new menu this week. From appetizers and salads to entrees and sides, the Arizona inspired menu features a variety of new dishes that will be offered through the fall. Below is a quick rundown of the items. Yes, even their signature Octopus got a makeover, with poblano, chorizo garbanzo, arugula and pickled onion.

Other additions include filet tips with poblano crema, pickled onion, gorgonzola, roasted tomato; hummus with white tepary bean, picked vegetables and herb flatbread; mussels with Schreiner chorizo, blistered tomato, white wine and noble bread; and melon and prosciutto.

The restaurant, at 366 N. Gilbert Road, also has introduced a grilled Caesar salad, heirloom tomato caprese, rainbow trout, Porchetta and two new sides — Chevre bacon-grilled asparagus and tomato barley.

Nico Heirloom Kitchen calls itself downtown’s first upscale casual, chef-driven restaurant and offers West Coast-inspired seasonal Italian cuisine.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, 323 N. Gilbert Road, says it “is elevating its award-winning menu” with some lighter, healthier items as well as some vegetarian and seafood dishes.

New items include buffalo cauliflower, artisan hummus and spinach and berry salad, as well as roasted chicken primavera, grilled ribeye steak and grilled salmon jambalaya.

In addition, they’ve added warm apple pie and ice cream to their list of desserts.

Whiskey Row Gilbert also is extending its specials to 9 p.m. on Fridays and is still carrying their popular Southern Fries, Tennessee Hot Sliders and Fried Pickles.

Whiskey Row boasts of its ability to combine “interactive entertainment, signature dishes and memorable beverages to create a fun, country-inspired environment.”

Information: dierkswhiskeyrow.com/gilbert-az, nicoaz.com.