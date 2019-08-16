By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

Season ticket holders coming to the east side of the newly renovated Sun Devil Stadium will get a special treat — a club facility with state-of-the-art amenities and amazing views of the outdoor football field.

No one could be prouder than the owner of the Gilbert business that the club is named after — San Tan Ford Club. A ribbon-cutting for the club was held last Thursday.

“We have toured the club and are excited to introduce it as the pre-eminent stadium club in the Valley,” said Tim Hovik, the dealership’s owner and general manager in an email.

“Stretching from goal line to goal line, the San Tan Ford Club offers the best football views and amenities of any stadium in the state,” he added.

Hovik declined to disclose the cost for naming rights to the new club, saying it was a “private negotiation” with Arizona State University. ASU also declined to release the figure.

To help pay for the overhaul of the Tempe sports facility that topped $300 million, the university sold naming rights to the stadium.

Sports Business Journal in 2015 reported sources saying ASU was asking $3 to $4 million annually for that advertisement privilege.

For Hovik, it was a practical decision in choosing the club to bear his company’s name.

“We wanted to be a part of the club level because we felt like that assert gives us more exposure than any other part of the stadium,” he said.

Hovik also had a hand in the club’s design, working collaboratively with ASU and the builder.

The 12,500-square-foot club can seat up to 1,000 fans, according to Scott Nelson, executive director of the Sun Devil Club. The nonprofit organization provides resources for Sun Devil student-athletes.

The club also includes two concession stands, two separate bars, a unique carving station, an impressive video wall and approximately 20 televisions so fans can watch football games from around the country, according to Nelson.

Because the west side of the stadium has premium facilities such as the Coach’s Club and Legends’ Club, officials thought it was important to provide similar amenities on the east side, Nelson said.

“We have a great partner with San Tan Ford and are looking forward to utilizing it on game day as well as throughout 365 days of the year,” Nelson said.

This isn’t the first time Hovik, an Ahwatukee resident, has shown his support for ASU.

In 2017, he received the university’s Alumni Appreciation Award at Homecoming 2017.

The award is given to community members who are not ASU graduates but through their contributions, enhanced the university’s and its Alumni Association’s stature and success.

Hovik attended ASU but has not received his diploma yet. He has been a longtime Sun Devil fan ever since he visited his two older brothers on campus as an eighth grader from Washington State.

Although he left ASU before receiving his degree, he’s been a strong advocate for the university.

As a chair of the Arizona Ford Dealer’s Association, he advocated for the university, ensuring the group was on board for providing partnerships with Sun Devil Athletics that, according to ASU, were “worth north of seven figures” in dollars.

Said Hovik of his latest contribution to ASU: “We are very proud to give back to Arizona State University and hope that over the decades to come, Sun Devil Nation will enjoy their beautiful club and Sun Devil Stadium.”