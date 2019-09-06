By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

At 7 years old, Leighton Accardo is already facing one of the biggest challenges in her life — cancer.

The Gilbert second grader has stage IV germ cell tumors and is handling the disease with the same resilience she brings to any one of the sports she’s involved with — hockey, figure skating, soccer and softball.

“She knows it’s cancer,” said mom Carly Accardo, a preschool teacher’s assistant. “She knows it’s going to be bad. (But) she’s tough as nails.”

Germ cell tumor accounts for about 3 percent of all tumors in children 15 and younger, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s patient information website, Cancer.net. In girls, the tumors tend to originate in the ovaries.

Leighton showed no signs of the cancer before her diagnosis.

“It was very sudden,” Carly recalled. “We thought she was constipated.”

Leighton was taken to a gastrointestinal doctor, who found nothing.

“One day she happened to get up and can’t pee,” Carly said. “It wasn’t until she couldn’t pee that she was experiencing excruciating pain.”

Leighton went to a hospital emergency room where a CT scan found multiple masses throughout her abdomen. It was Mother’s Day.

Carly immediately transferred Leighton to Phoenix Children’s Hospital upon the advice of a good friend.

Dr. Cynthia Wetmore broke the news to the family, Leighton’s disease had spread from her abdomen to her liver and lungs.

“First day here when she was diagnosed, it was tough for her,” Carly said.

She added Leighton eventually adjusted and responded with, “This is something I got to deal with.”

So far, Leighton has gone through four rounds of chemotherapy and is due for more.

Leighton is one of the nearly 100 patients treated daily at Phoenix Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

The hospital has launched its annual Step Up. Stop Cancer. Campaign with the goal to raise $1 million. The funds will help support research, innovation and family-centered care at the hospital.

Carly said Leighton is scheduled for more chemo and that the prognosis was “optimistic.”

The survival rate for a stage IV tumor is 82 percent, according to Cancer.net.

The only time Leighton cried was three days after her preemptive haircut, an event attended by her friends and teammates in a show of solidarity.

“The little fuzz on her head started falling out,” Carly said. “She cried for 10 minutes and that was it. She’s hands down my toughest kid.”

Carly added she didn’t think her other three children could have coped if they had the disease.

The Gilbert mom is trying to keep as much as possible a normal routine for Leighton such as taking her to practices so she can watch her teammates play.

Sports runs deep in the family, which also includes older brother Larson, 9, younger sister Leeanne, 6, and younger brother Locke, 3. Their dad is Jeremy Accardo, a former MLB player and now pitching coach with the New York Mets.

Since her diagnosis, Leighton had a visit from Auston Matthews, a hockey center for the Toronto Maple Leafs and from members of the Mets team, including favorite player pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

“It was fun,” she said of the visits. “I was a little nervous. They’re big league baseball players.”

It was two days out from a six-hour surgery to remove a tumor from her abdomen and Leighton was already out of bed, scooting around the hospital with her IV pole.

During her in-patient stays, Leighton liked to hang out at the hospital’s Child Life Zone, a state-of-the-art play area with amenities such as a multi-use theater, a gaming wall, a performance stage, air hockey tables and a therapeutic craft and play center.

There, she enjoyed crafting with Play-Doh, painting on canvass and singing Karaoke — “A Million Dreams” from the movie “The Greatest Showman.”

Although school started Aug. 1, Leighton hasn’t been able to attend Centennial Elementary School yet.

She keeps pace with her class with homework assignments brought by her brother Larson from her teacher and by attending the hospital’s 1 Darn Cool School educational program. Math is Leighton’s favorite subject and she doesn’t mind doing homework.

Depending on the scans’ outcomes, the goal is to have Leighton attend school in October.

Despite the never-ending trips to the hospital, chemo and surgery, Leighton has a big heart and still think of others, her mom said.

When she is at home, she wants to make sure other kids she met at the hospital are OK and has her mother check on them. And, while she is in the hospital, she asks her mother to check on Isaiah, a student with Down syndrome she’s befriended at school.

Leighton is currently looking to have her girls’ baseball team, the Peaches, do an arts-and-crafts supply drive and her club hockey team do a toy-and-game drive for the hospital.

Carly said Leighton stays upbeat and attributed her tenacity to playing sports.

“We had her playing sports with boys since she was 3,” she said. “Leighton has always been good at her sports. This is just one more thing she has to be good at — fighting cancer.”