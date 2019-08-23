By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

Over the summer first-term state Rep. Travis Grantham was answering emails and calling constituents — nothing out of the ordinary other than he was doing it from 8,000 miles away.

Grantham, who took office in 2017 representing District 12, was on deployment to Kandahar, Afghanistan.

“As time permitted, I took care of duty,” the Gilbert resident said. “I was in direct communication with my administrative assistant, returned phone calls and emails while I was there.

“I got to do what is best for the people of Gilbert, they are the ones who hired me. I can’t just disappear.”

Grantham, 40, left in June and returned in late July on just one of many deployments during his years in the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing based out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Grantham completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and served as an aircraft maintenance technician on the KC-135E Stratotanker. Upon graduating from Arizona State University, he was picked for specialized undergraduate pilot training and earned his wings in August 2003.

He is currently a major, piloting a KC-135. He has flown over 50 combat missions and has flown in support of numerous homeland defense and humanitarian relief missions.

Grantham said he is deployed as often as needed and as often his work schedule allows. Besides holding elective office, he is an entrepreneur by trade currently investing in start-up ideas.

“As a National Guardsman I can be mobilized at any time,” he said, adding he volunteered for his latest mission.

The United States invaded the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in late 2001 shortly after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

There are about 14,000 U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan and in the intervening 17 years, the United States has seen 2,400 military deaths, including 12 this year, according to the Congressional Research Service.

“It is a dangerous place,” said Gran-tham, who was restricted to staying on base. “There are the occasional rocket attacks that occur. There was one rocket attack while I was there but no one was injured. It keeps you on your toes every day.”

Afghanistan is considered a high-risk area even for travelers by the U.S. State Department.

Travel to all areas of Afghanistan is unsafe because of critical levels of kidnappings, hostage taking, suicide bombings, widespread military combat operations, landmines and terrorist and insurgent attacks, including attacks using vehicle-borne, magnetic or other improvised explosive devices, suicide vests and grenades, according to the State Department.

Grantham said he and his wife Patricia know the risks when he is deployed.

“It’s something we always take into account, nothing is taken for granted,” said the dad of two daughters, 14 and 11. “It’s dangerous. It’s what we signed up for and volunteered for.”

Before he left for Afghanistan, he received a card from Gilbert Town Council.

“It was a thank you for your service, stay safe signed by all the members, which was really nice,” said Grantham, a Scottsdale native and a third-generation Arizonan.

While overseas, he also received a card from state Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, wishing him well.

Grantham said the weather is Kandahar is comparable to Arizona. Once he got on base, he was living in small quarters and on a tight schedule where the standard work day was 10 to 12 hours.

“The maximum flight as pilots varies but we can’t go more than 12 hours in one day,” Grantham said. “There’re certain expectations to the rules but otherwise it’s seven days a week. No weekends (off). War doesn’t take holidays or weekends off.”

Grantham said there’ve been others who, while serving in the state Legislature, have been deployed. To his knowledge however, he’s the only one currently serving in the military.

“The nice thing is we still have cellphones use with Wi-Fi and stay up to date on current events,” he said. “I still had office hours and dealt with constituent services and business meetings back home.”

Although the military base provides for all their needs, care packages from home with favorite snack foods were greatly appreciated by the troops, Grantham said.

For Grantham, his creature comforts came in the form of good, fresh ground coffee sent by some friends. “Government coffee is not the best coffee,” he said.

His biggest miss, though, was his family.

“I missed my wife and kids,” he said.

Despite separation from family and the risks that come with the job, Grantham said he anticipated serving another five to 10 years and is soon to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

“It’s a big-time commitment but it’s something I love and am passionate about,” he said.

Now that is he back home, Grantham said, “it’s good to remind people there are a lot of Americans deployed and lot of Arizonans deployed and doing an important job.

“People need to remember they are over there and keep them in their thoughts and prayers.”