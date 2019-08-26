By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

Handcrafted and hand-strained with flavors like Rocky Point mango and Madagascar vanilla bean, Culture Clash Greek Yogurt is ready to take Gilbert by storm.

The shop is looking to open for business by the end of this month, according to owner Trevor Glauser, a Gilbert resident.

“You can get a frozen yogurt on every corner,” Glauser said. “We’re the first one to try fresh yogurt” in Arizona.

“We are making everything here fresh in-house and hand-strained to get the proper consistency with no added preservatives or other ingredients people can’t pronounce.”

Customers will be able to choose from 12 to 14 different flavors that rotate with the season and top it with fresh fruit or homemade granola and muesli.

Sizes include 8 ounces, 16 ounces and 32 ounces with prices still in the works, according to Glauser.

Other menu items will include locally sourced coffees, cold brew and sodas. Glauser also plans to later include vegan and non-dairy yogurt options.

“We may carry some different homemade goods but the main products are greek yogurt and coffee for now,” he said.

Culture Clash Greek Yogurt is not a franchise, said Glauser, who’s owned other businesses, including a sports bar in Gilbert.

“It’s my own, personal concept,” he said. “I thought about it years ago and I noticed other markets were doing a similar concept like in Seattle and New York with a Chobani concept.”

Glauser said he’s not tested out the concept such as selling it at a farmers market but “we talked to lot of people and it’s mostly been a lot of positive feedback.

“They love it and are looking forward to it,” he said. “We’re throwing all our marbles at it. It’s going to be large gamble.”

The global Greek yogurt market was worth $7.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of $12.3 billion by 2024, according to Research and Markets.

The market research company cited a key factor driving the growth is consumers increasingly preferring food sources that are gluten-free, chemical-free and produced with natural methods.

Glauser, 42, was eating and making Greek yogurt well before it became a mainstay in U.S. grocery stores.

In 1991, Glauser accompanied his father and grandfather as they sailed in a tall-ship race from England to Norway and for breakfast every morning there was Greek yogurt with fresh toppings.

The thicker, creamier and tangier yogurt was tastier than the Yoplait that Glauser grew up eating and he was hooked.

“I tried to mimic it as a teenager,” Glauser said, using a yogurt-making kit his mom bought for him from a yard sale.

He perfected his yogurt skills to where his wife, Rilla, had him make the dairy treat for her each week at the house, further prompting him to launch his concept.

“I might as well take it full board and make as much yogurt as she can eat,” he said. “My wife takes it to work with her every day and myself, I’m always snacking on it. I mix up different flavors all the time so it’s not the same thing over and over.

“It’s a perfect healthy snack for morning and afternoons,” he said. “It’s a healthier option for kids as well, instead of a bowl of ice cream, a bowl of yogurt.”

Greek yogurt provides a good source of calcium, which can help improve bone health and contains probiotics, which support a healthy bacterial balance in the gut. It also has less sugar and more protein than regular yogurt.

The business’ flavor offerings include his family’s favorites — Mount Lemmon Curd for his wife, Chuck’s’ Key lime pie for his dad and for himself, Salt River salted caramel.

As for his 2-year-old son, Jase, he doesn’t have a discerning palette yet for a favorite flavor.

But “he loves yogurt,” Glauser said. “He likes to smear it all over his face.”