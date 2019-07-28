By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

The town has rallied around four Gilbert children whose parents remained in jail last week after their father was accused of molesting multiple young girls and their mother accused of not reporting it.

George Little, 46, faced a July 30 arraignment and Leslie Little, 46, faced a July 29 preliminary hearing.

“I’ve known the mom for over 20 years,” said Bobbie Church. “I have no plans to visit Leslie. My goal is to make sure I clean up the mess and take care of the children. That is my goal. I’ve known these people so long. I know all these children.”

Church said the four girls — ages 2, 4, 13 and 17 — are being cared for by two older sisters who lived near the family home.

Because the two caregivers work and go to school, Church reached out via social media to the community for help.

“Various people wanted to donate pull-ups, some have clothes,” she said. “The two oldest ones are getting ready to start high school and junior high and kind of need school supplies. I’m trying to pull it together and make sure they are comfortable.”

Some of those who responded to her call for help included attorney Josh Turner. “My law firm will donate ($)200 worth of supplies/grocers,” he wrote. “I can get gift cards or whatever is easier.”

Amanda Fitzgerald volunteered diapers and toys while baker Stephanie Paige said she wanted to donate a cake for each of their birthdays.

Church also was able to start a meal train, where people take turns to cook meals for the family. Church said she will act as a filter, taking the donations and bringing it to the family.

“They are adjusting,” she said of the four young girls. “I had them yesterday. The children are very happy. They are tight as a family.”

She said the two youngest girls are adopted but all the sisters are close with one another. She said the older siblings would eat Sunday dinners with the family and went on outings together.

“I think the parents did something right in that way — by making a nice family community so if anything happened, they have each other to fall back on,” Church said.

The two youngest were told “mom and dad are on business,” Church said. “They are fine with that.”

She was, however, worried about the two older girls when they start school. She said the two oldest have appointments to see a therapist.

“Kids can be mean,” she said. “It’s going to be hard but parents need to understand and teach their children it’s not these kids’ fault. I suspect there is going to be some stuff going on with the other kids.”

Church said it’s undetermined how long the four children will stay with their older sisters or if they will be able to see their mother.

“There won’t be any visitation until the court sets that,” she said. “I don’t see that as any time soon.”

The family became the focus of media attention with the arrest of George Little on July 11 at his workplace, Northrup Grumman, where’s he’s worked for 21 years, according to court records.

George Little was seemingly an upright pillar of the community — a foster parent and a youth group volunteer at his church and with the Girls Scouts.

His façade unraveled in May when a family friend of his reported to Gilbert Police her now 13-year-old daughter allegedly was molested by “George Little and had knowledge that George Little molested another 13-year-old-female,” court records said.

The woman’s daughter disclosed she had two “nightmares” in which the suspect molested her, with the first nightmare occurring when she was 6.

During the course of the police investigation, a total of five young girls have been discovered.

“No more victims have been identified,” department spokesman Sgt. Bill Balafas said last week. “No additional victims have been identified or have come forward.”

The second victim, who is now 13, reported four incidents of sexual abuse by George Little, which started when she was 5 or 6 years old at his home, police said.

A third victim, who is now 12, disclosed two incidents of sexual abuse by the suspect, with the first incident in George Little’s camping trailer in Prescott. The second incident occurred in George Little’s home while he was wearing a T-shirt that read “World’s Best Dad,” according to court documents.

The fourth victim was reported by her mother. The girl, who is now 6, disclosed she was molested by the suspect when she was 3.

The fifth victim, who is now 7, reported the suspect molested her twice at his home between December 2018 and June 2019.

Little was indicted by a grand jury July 23 on 17 charges involving sexual conduct with a minor, indecent exposure, molestation of a child and public sexual indecency.

His bail was set at $75,000. Little, who was earning a monthly net income of $10,000, has hired a criminal defense attorney.

Girl Scouts-Arizona Cactus-Pine confirmed George Little was a registered adult volunteer in the 2015-16 membership year and passed its national background check at the time, according to spokeswoman Susan de Queljoe.

Leslie Little also was a registered and background-checked troop leader, who led Troop 1971 for a few years until it disbanded at the end of the 2015 membership year, de Queljoe said.

“She led the troop with two other adults and her husband,” she said. “Neither he nor his wife have been registered volunteers since then. This is a very disturbing story and our hearts ache for the children and their families who are involved.”

She added the organization has no information on “who the victims of the abuse might be.”

Vineyard Community Church in Gilbert issued a statement expressing shock and sadness over the allegations involving the Littles.

“Our hearts are particularly broken for the children involved and our focus is to support them during this horrific time,” the statement read. “We are cooperating with the investigation and have appropriately communicated with our members.”

Attorney Julie Pace, representing the church, said none of the victims involved were members of the church that were not under the care of the Littles.

The couple were foster parents from May 18, 2016 to July 17, 2019, according to Darren DaRonco, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Child Safety, which licenses foster parents.

DaRonco cited a state statute that prevented him from revealing how many children had been placed in the Littles’ care during that time.

Leslie Little was arrested a week after her husband on July 18.

Police said during an interview with her, she confirmed “that three years ago a then-3-year-old child, for whom, Leslie was an in-home caregiver five days a week, made two disclosures that Leslie’s husband molested her …on two occasions,” according to court documents.

Leslie Little failed to report the child’s disclosure to police because “she decided the allegation was false,” the documents added.

Leslie Little also volunteered to police that about one year ago, a then-12-year-old girl, who was identified as victim No. 1 and was under Leslie Little’s care, disclosed George Little molested her multiple times.

She failed to report the disclosure to the police and “made the victim speak to the suspect regarding the allegations. After several days the victim recanted her statements,” court documents show.

The 7-year-old victim also told Leslie Little she was molested by George Little. A short time later, the victim heard the couple arguing about George Little touching the victim, police said.

A now-8-year-old child witness confirmed the argument.

After the 7-year-old disclosed the abuse to Leslie Little, the victim was again molested by George Little, police said.

Leslie Little walked into a room and witnessed the second incident and threatened to call police but never did, according to the victim.

Instead, Leslie Little allowed her husband to remain in contact with the victim and had even asked the victim to spy on George Little and report if he was touching other children, according to court documents.

The victim subsequently witnessed George Little molesting two girls and reported it to Leslie Little, who failed to report it, police said.

Victim No. 4, the 6-year-old, told police she previously disclosed to Leslie Little that George Little molested her, police said.

All three victims who disclosed their abuse to Leslie Little were at the time under her care.

Police said Leslie Little confirmed she was educated on the mandated reporting law three years ago but did not think it applied to victim No. 1 and “did not think to initiate a police investigation at that time because the victim eventually recanted,” court documents said.

Leslie Little also denied having prior knowledge of her husband molesting the three victims who told police they had disclosed their abuse to her.

She told police she was unaware of the abuse until her husband was arrested.

When confronted with statements from the two latter victims who said they disclosed their abuse to her and that of the witness, Leslie Little called them “liars,” police said.

During Leslie Little’s initial court appearance on July 19, where a judge was considering if she should remain in jail or receive bail, she told the judge she was not a flight risk.

“I have been a law-abiding citizen, a positive contributing member to society,” Leslie Little told the judge. “I’ve adopted children out of foster care.

“I’ve been a Girl Scouts leader and I’ve been a church member for many, many years, volunteering with children there. If I need to not do any of that in order to be released,” she told the court, “I am willing to do that.

“I’ve always supported many charities, including Wounded Vets so I feel that should account for something. All the positive things I’ve done and my history.”

She noted her degree in criminal justice and her former job working in a juvenile prison. She received an associate’s degree in criminal justice/law enforcement administration from University of Phoenix, according to her LinkedIn account.

She worked for two years as a youth corrections officer at the Arizona State Department of Juvenile Corrections. Her last job was that of a sales associate at an arts and crafts store in 2011.

She also told the judge she was not working because she was a foster parent and that her husband was her sole financial support. Court records showed she filed for divorce on June 24.

“I’ve lost the sole support of my family,” she said. “I’ve had my children taken away from me. I’m in the process of selling my home. I’m barely keeping it together. I’m trying very hard to do the right thing. I’m working to rebuild my life. I never intentionally harmed or hurt anybody.”

The judge set her bail at $25,000, although the prosecutor asked for $55,000. Little also was assigned a public defender.

One of the court’s condition — should she make bail — is that she stay away from any place with children under the age of 18. As of last week, she was in custody at Estrella Jail, facing 11 counts for failure to report and child abuse.