By CECILIA CHAN

GSN Managing Editor

Fawn Reed is spreading her love of jam in Gilbert.

The San Tan Valley woman recently opened Mama Baer’s at 891 North Val Vista Drive, Gilbert, where she makes and sells 22 flavors of homemade jam.

With flavors that include raspberry, bourbon cherry, blackberry lemonade and dark chocolate strawberries, the jams are grouped into collections such as “Simply,” “Blues,” “Citrus” and “Kiss.”

“I stopped at 22 flavors because I would have had upwards of 30 now,” Reed said. “Any new flavors I want to come up with will be more seasonal.”

For instance, last fall she offered three flavors — cranberry orange, rum spiced pear and apple pie made with McIntosh apples.

Making jam is a relatively new undertaking for Reed, who never made it until two years ago.

She credits her grandson, nicknamed Topher, who lives in Gilbert, for her inspiration.

She was minding the now-9-year-old boy when she decided to give it a go.

“He loves strawberry jam so we made our first batch together,” Reed recalled. “And that was good.”

At the urging of her son, who was wowed by a sampling of her jam, Reed in 2018 began selling her fruity concoctions on the shelves at Seattle Espresso in Tempe and at Gabriela’s Kitchen in Gilbert. When Gabriela’s closed, Reed moved her business into the suite.

Reed said jam sales are doing well so far at Mama Baer’s. The name stems from the time her son as a boy called her “mama bear and Reed’s grandparents, whose last name was Baer.

“I didn’t realize I would have that many people interested in jam,” Reed said. “It’s so different from Tempe.”

She said customers at the Tempe location go in for the coffee more than for her jam. She still stocks her products, including yogurts and baked goods at the Tempe café.

“But they come in here just for the jam,” she said. “I wish I could say we come from five generations of jam-makers. But no, I guess it’s a first-generation thing.”

Mama Baer’s offers canned jams or customers can pick the size of jar they want and have it filled at the shop’s Jam Bar.

People who bring in their old jars for refills receive 50 cents off the price of their next jar of jam, which encourages recycling, according to Reed.

The sizes and prices are: 1.5-ounce Baby, $2.95; 4-ounce Mama, $4.95 and the 8-ounce Papa, $8.95.

Mama Baer’s menu also includes coffees, teas and espresso. There’s also Keto-Wiche — a classic egg, tuna and chicken salad made with avocado mayonnaise and rolled into a bib lettuce.

Baked goods include a signature rolled-oat cake, pumpkin bread, dark-chocolate cake and homemade whipped Greek-style yogurt made with whole milk that can be flavored with raspberry with no sugar. There’s also homemade granola to top the yogurt.

Reed plans to add cookies and little tartlets, Pop-Tart-like treats filled with homemade jam.

Because Reed uses concentrated flavors that have no sugar, many of the menu items are diet-friendly for those looking for keto, non-gluten (not to be confused with gluten-free) and low-glycemic foods.

Reed buys her fruit from grocery stores but would like to source it locally, she just hasn’t reached that point yet, she said.

“Being local and keeping things local is very big for us, which is the direction we want to go,” she said.

Mama Baer’s also gives back to the community.

Last year, Reed sold baskets that included jars of jam with all the proceeds going to Ironwood Breast Cancer Center, whose pantry contains personal care items and non-perishable food for patients who can’t work and find it difficult to pay for basic supplies.

The jams so far are a big hit with customers.

“Best jelly that I have ever tasted!” wrote Jolene Vineyard on Mama Baer’s Facebook page. “Mixed berry was yummy. Bourbon peach is the bomb! I can hardly wait to taste the others.”

Reed said the shop’s best seller is the bourbon peach, followed by jams in the citrus collection like raspberry lemonade, lemony lemonade and blackberry lemonade.

Reed, whose favorite jam is raspberry, wants to try her hand at pineapple next.

“Pineapple is kind of an oddity for jam but one I would like to bring out in the summers,” she said.

Reed also will do special orders for her jams.

“We’ll make any flavor,” she said. “Come in with a crazy flavor and we can make it.”

Information: mamabaers.com or 480-545-0721.