By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

Two four-story glass office buildings, two parking garages and a lake are proposed for Rivulon, a 285-acre mixed-used development at the corner of Gilbert Road and Loop 202.

Each of the Rivulon Lakes office buildings would be 176,622 square feet while the parking garages and surface-level parking near the offices would accommodate the required 1,413 parking spaces.

“This is the first glass building with a lake in front of it” in Gilbert, said Commissioner Brian Johns at a recent Planning Commission study session. “It’s going to have a lot of power as you drive up the street.”

He compared the proposed glass-exterior buildings with those at Tempe Town Lake in Tempe.

Senior Planner Ashlee MacDonald said the project was currently in its first review and staff had no issue with the site plan so far.

But she said staff wanted input on items such as the use of a canopy at the top of the office buildings, the height of the stacked stone piers and the exposed stairwells in the parking garages.

Historically, the town would ask that the stairwells be screened for visual appeal, she said.

Johns said he had no issue with the exposed stairwells because one side would be blocked and would not be visible from the thoroughfare.

“I think it’s an elegant building,” Vice Chairman Carl Bloomfield said, adding he didn’t have a problem with the stone piers or the canopy, which are consistent with the buildings at Rivulon.

The 16.5-acre project is proposed to be developed in three phases with the lake – a prominent feature visible from Rivulon Boulevard – being built first, followed by the west building and the west parking garage. The east building and east parking garage would be built in the final phase.

Allen Avenue would provide the primary points of access to the site from the Gilbert and Pecos roads arterials.

A Lindsay Road interchange at Loop 202 is being built to help alleviate traffic at Gilbert’s central business district and nearby homes.

Overall the architecture proposed for the office buildings is similar to existing buildings at Rivulon, according to MacDonald.

Rivulon is already home to a LA Fitness center, car dealers such as Mercedes-Benz and Audi, office users, including Isagenix headquarters, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Financing and Western & Southern Life Insurance Co. and a growing list of restaurants that include Wildflower, Teriyaki &Roll and Grabbagreen.

Earlier this year, Deloitte officially opened its 102,000-square-foot U.S. Delivery Center at the site.

And a hotel is in the works.

Rivulon developer Nationwide Realty Investors was accepting proposals for a prospective hotel on six to nine acres, according to the company’s website. Three large mixed-used parcels have yet to be developed, according to the master plan for Rivulon.

When fully complete, the $750 million business district will include 3 million square feet of Class A office space and about 100,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and hospitality uses.