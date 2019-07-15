GSN NEWs STAFF

An event celebrating women friendships and helping a good cause is scheduled for Aug. 1, on National Girlfriends Day.

National Girlfriends Day is meant to draw greater awareness to the need for personal connections in the digital age.

The Girlfriend Connection is celebrating the importance of those face-to-face connections with events from morning to night at various locations in the East Valley.

“With everything going on in today’s world, women supporting women and girlfriends are more important than ever,” said Liz Norwood, Gilbert resident and co-founder of The Girlfriend Connection. “Female friendships make you healthier, happy, less stressed, live longer and feel more beautiful.”

Norwood also co-founded Gilbert Girlfriends, a group on Facebook.

She launched that group in August 2017 after she moved to Gilbert and was looking to make friends.

Today, the group boasts approximately 6,300 members who meet regularly and participate in activities such as trips to the movies, happy hours, crafts, game nights, travel and book clubs. They also give each other advice and support on the Facebook page.

Since the Gilbert group launch, Norwood has created other girlfriends chapters in Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe and Queen Creek/San Tan Valley.

The newest group, Highlands Ranch Girlfriends in Colorado, just started in June and more groups are planning to start in Colorado soon.

These groups work to build face-to-face relationships among family- and community-minded women in an age when communication is largely done over the internet.

A recent study by health company Cigna found although people are more connected than ever, society is lonelier than it ever has been and that 47 percent of Americans did not have interpersonal interactions with a friend or family member on a daily basis.