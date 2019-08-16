By CECILIA CHAN

GSN Managing Editor

A full-time mental health counselor at all high schools, a K-6 science pilot program and incentives to keep good employees are ways that Gilbert Public Schools can help students succeed, according to a draft game plan for the district that the school board is expected to adopt on Tuesday.

The 2020-2024 District Strategic Plan will have five priorities: safe and supportive schools, employee excellence, family and community engagement, financial and operational efficiency and student success.

Implementing the plan won’t come cheap: Officials project $90.6 million in one-time costs and $40.6 million in on-going costs.

“This is a long-term process,” President Reed Carr said at last week’s board retreat. “When I came to the board there was a version of the plan underway. All five of us on the board collectively pushed for this. I look forward to implementing it.”

The board has reviewed the draft approximately five times and will post it on the district’s website for public viewing once it’s adopted.

The draft lists the district’s core beliefs, a number of goals with a timeline and steps to achieve them.

For example, one goal is to increase educational program choices and extracurricular activities that are based on students’ interest and needs.

The plan calls for giving campus administrators the power to develop programs that meet community needs and pay for it with a one-time increase in funding from the district to implement new programs.

Another goal calls for increasing program support for students’ social and emotional well-being.

To do so, the district would implement “positive behavioral interventions,” establish crisis-intervention teams at all schools and create “student-centered prevention” programs at all sites, according to the report.

Earlier this year, several GPS students told the board there is a desperate need for more counselors in district high schools — a plea that students in other East Valley districts echoed at their school board meetings.

With Arizona having the highest counselor-student ratio in the nation at 1-to-950, the state Legislature allocated $20 million for districts to either hire more counselors or school resource officers.

The distribution of that money has been held up by the state Board of Education as it figures out a way to determine which school districts in Arizona should get that money.

Experts have cited the soaring number of teen suicides and suicide attempts to increased depression and anxiety among young people in both Arizona and across the country.

Since July 2017, 35 teenagers and children have taken their lives in Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler and Queen Creek while another five have been lost to suicide in adjacent communities.

Some goals would continue what the district is already doing — such as enrollment initiatives with actions that include adjusting school boundaries to maximize the use of space.

The plan also would set competitive wages and benefits, providing professional growth opportunities and continuing efforts to attract superior staff.

Other goals include increasing opportunities for community collaboration, improving budgeting and accounting practices and enhancing school safety.

Putting a mental health counselor at each high school would cost the district $550,000 annually. The plan also envisions a full-time social worker at all K-8 schools in 2021 with a total annual cost of $1.1 million.

And to provide employee raises, it would cost the district $25 million over the five-year period of the plan.

The plan includes camera security systems at campuses for a one-time cost of $5 million, spread out from 2020 to 2024 with an annual on-going cost of $100,000.

Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Betz, who has participated in strategic planning with other school districts, applauded the board for not hiring an outside consultant to do the plan and instead allowing the leadership team to take the reins.

She noted that GPS officials understood the district better than an outside consultant.

Superintendent Shane McCord said a consultant was hired about 10 years ago to do a strategic plan for the district and it was never implemented.