Six new principals are taking the helm in the Gilbert Public Schools district.

Here’s the rundown:

Joseph Lopat – Cayon Rim Elementary

Before taking his new position, Lopat served as the assistant principal at both Greenfield Junior High and Greenfield Elementary schools. He was a junior high teacher in Gilbert Public Schools before becoming an administrator.

“Canyon Rim’s mission statement is Care, Respect and Empower,” a district spokeswoman said, adding that the staff “is dedicated to building relationships with students and being a positive influence for all students on campus.”

Canyon Rim has maintained a consistent “A” rating recognized by the Arizona State Board of Education.

DJ Spetz – Desert Ridge High

Spetz comes to Gilbert Public Schools from Mesa Unified School District.

He said he looks forward to building relationships with Desert Ridge High School students and families to ensure that all students have a positive high school experience.

“Desert Ridge fosters responsible and productive citizens by promoting academic excellence and inspiring an attitude of inquiry and enthusiasm for lifelong learning,” the spokeswoman said.

Mallory Miller – Pioneer Elementary

Miller has served in education since 2007 as a teacher at the kindergarten and second grade levels, an assistant principal/ athletic director at the junior high school level and now, a principal.

Miller said she believes it truly does take a village to continue to leave positive imprints on the future through educating the whole child.

“At Pioneer Elementary the team strives to maintain positive relationships with all stakeholders, to continue to enhance the educational experience, and to raise the bar for students every day,” the spokeswoman said.

Mike Davis – Desert Ridge Junior High

Davis returns to Desert Ridge Junior High as co-principal for the 2019-20 school year. He joins Jean Woods as co-principal. Davis was the first dean of students at Desert Ridge Junior High back in 2005.

He has been the principal at Pioneer Elementary for the last 10 years, and prior to that, spent two years as the assistant principal at South Valley Junior High. He has been in Gilbert Public Schools for 19 years as a teacher, coach and administrator.

He has three daughters — all of whom attend a Gilbert Public School. Along with Woods, Davis will work with the administrative team of James Louzek, the assistant principal/athletic director; and Ryan Salazar, the dean of students. The goal is to prepare students for their journey to high school, support and challenge them academically.

Desert Ridge Junior High is an AVID National Demonstration School.

Jason Failla – Highland Park

Elementary

Failla said he is delighted to have an experienced, committed and welcoming staff dedicated to providing the best possible education for Highland Park students.

Through the use of a personalized learning platform and a wide variety of instructional techniques, teachers focus on a high level of academic rigor for all students. The mission at Highland Park is to provide a safe and positive educational environment for all students.

“Central to the success of Highland Park is teamwork and relationships. Students, parents, teachers, support staff, and administrators work together,” the spokeswoman said.

Dr. Joyce Meyer – Mesquite High

Before assuming her new position, Meyer spent the last five years in the Chandler Unified School District. There, she served as the assistant principal at Payne Junior High for two years, and spent the last three years serving as principal at Anderson Junior High.

Prior to that, Meyer spent 23 years in Gilbert Public Schools as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal at Greenfield Junior High as well as serving as director of administrative services for the district for two years.