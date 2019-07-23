GSN NEWS STAFF

A Higley High School senior has been selected for membership in the National Society of High School Scholars.

Spencer Funkhouser, 17, said he was nominated by a teacher.

“For me it offers scholarship opportunities to go to college,” said the Gilbert teen, who is looking to go to College of the Ozarks in Missouri to study accounting.

NSHSS recognizes young scholars who have demonstrated excellence through their academic achievements based on objective criteria, including grades and test scores, according to a news release.

Spencer has a 3.8 GPA and scored 26 on his ACTs. He’s also a member of the prestigious National Honor Society.

As a junior, he’s participated in the American Legion Boys State, a respected and selective educational program that trains high school students about the structure of city, county and state governments.

And in his sophomore year, he participated in the Arizona Youth Leadership Conference. The conferences are conducted by the Military Order of the World Wars with the goal of developing leadership skills in student participants.

Spencer is a member of ROTC and the ROTC drill team. He used to participate in Civil Air Patrol.

During his down time, he likes to read fiction – sci-fi and fantasy – and counts authors J.K. Rowlings and Brandon Mull as favorites.

He also likes to practice spinning his nearly 9-pound parade rifle for the drill team.

NSHSS has over 1.5 million student members since its founding in 2002, according to its website.

The organization was formed James W. Lewis and Alfred Nobel, the great-nephew of Alfred Nobel, who established the Nobel Prizes.