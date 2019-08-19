GSN NEWS STAFF

Progressive Casualty Insurance has picked Gilbert to widen its footprint in the Valley.

NAI Horizon represented the national insurance provider in a pair of long-term leases at The Reserve at San Tan and Fiesta Tech Business Park, both in Gilbert.

NAI Horizon Senior Vice President Isy Sonabend represented the Ohio-based company in the two new leases, which total $4.18 million.

Progressive will occupy 25,193 square feet at The Reserve at San Tan, 339 E. Germann Road, locating in a 105,000-square-foot office/flex building to run a claim center.

Progressive is also occupying 42,149 square feet at Fiesta Tech Business Park, 1395 N. Fiesta Blvd. occupying more than half of that building for a training center.

A spokesman for NAI called Gilbert one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.

“To better serve their customers, Progressive Insurance has enlarged its footprint in Gilbert by expanding service and data centers in the Southeast Valley,” Sonabend said.

The Reserve at San Tan is within walking distance of Crossroads Towne Center, which has more than 1.2 million square feet of retail — including more than 32 restaurants.

“It is an ideal location for back office employment with access to more than one million people within a 30-minute commute,” the NAI spokesman said.