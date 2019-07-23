By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Get Out Editor

Arnel Pineda is using his fame as Journey’s lead singer to raise funds for his home country, the Philippines.

He is teaming with Project J.O.Y. for a Friday, Aug. 2, fundraiser at Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino. He will perform a host of classics and original songs, with the proceeds benefiting Project J.O.Y. and its mission to provide medical supplies and training to impoverished areas of the Philippines.

“I have my own foundation,” Pineda said via telephone from the Philippines. “What they do is close to my heart. I think it’s just important to do this. I know I’m making a difference.”

His mother suffered from rheumatic heart disease and she died after receiving insufficient medical care in the Philippines, said Pineda, who will start a residency in Las Vegas this fall.

Jenny Ho-Vijungco created Project J.O.Y to honor her late father, Dr. Jesus Ho, who passed away in 2016. For more than 35 years, Dr. Ho spearheaded annual medical missions to different parts of the Philippines along with his wife, Dr. Priscilla Ho.

In January 2018, Dr. Priscilla Ho and their daughters, Jenny Ho-Vijungco and Jessica Ho-Scara, along with Jenny’s husband, Dr. Joseph Vijungco, made their first mission trip to the Philippines. Together with the Bisaya Medical Association, the city of Carcar and the Provincial Government of Cebu, they conducted a medical, surgical and dental mission in Carcar City, Cebu, Philippines. They treated more than 10,000 people and donated more than $15 million worth of equipment, supplies and medicines.

“I finally understand why my father insisted that we plan this medical mission,” Ho-Vijungco said. “Not only were we touched with the healing hands and hearts of all the missioners, we were overwhelmed by the number of sick people that stood in line for days for medical treatment.”