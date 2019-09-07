By paul maryniak

GSN Executive Editor

When it comes to one of the biggest annual community events that the American Legion Merrill-Mitchell Post 39 puts on in Gilbert, Legionnaire Robert Greene pretty much has the role of Santa Claus.

No, he doesn’t don a red suit and fake beard when his fellow legionnaires open the post and their hearts to needy children and needy veterans at Christmas.

But he is the guy who collects the money and the gifts to make that outreach possible.

Now, the retired Marine captain, an Agent Orange victim from the Vietnam War, is hoping Gilbert residents and business owners will be his elves and help make Christmas 2019 a merry one for scores of kids and ailing veterans.

It’s not an easy task, especially after two big box stores he declined to identify stopped providing gifts.

But Greene said he goes out every day, dropping off leaflets promoting his drive to raise between $15,000 and $20,000 for the event, which the 900-member Post 39 has been putting on for four or five years.

The Post’s Christmas outreach comes in three parts.

First, about 150 kids under 13 who are identified by Gilbert Public Schools social workers are invited to the post on Gilbert Road to a party a few days before Christmas. They meet Santa and get toys, a bag of healthy food and necessities like clothing and shoes. Each child who wants one also gets a new bicycle.

“All these gifts are individually and personally wrapped,” said Greene, who uses his Andorra Ranch home to store the gifts after the post lost its storage area to a fire.

The second part is closely related to the kids event: the legionnaires also address any special need in the children’s families. Last year, for example, one kid’s mom who had had her leg amputated was suffering from phantom pain. She got a heating stocking. Another family had no pots or pans, so Post 39 came to the rescue, giving them — as it usually does where the families are concerned — a gift card from Walmart or Target.

The third group of beneficiaries of Post 39’s generosity comprises veterans. They’re treated to a party too, though if they are too infirmed or disabled to attend, someone makes sure their presents are delivered personally to them.

“We try to do what we can because we feel it is our responsibility to provide service to the community,” Greene said.

That sense of community service is demonstrated by post 39 in many ways over the year. Members put up the flags along Gilbert Road that passersby might see on major holidays like Memorial Day and Veterans Day. It runs educational programs on the history of the flag in local classrooms and conducts a flag retirement ceremony for worn out flags once a quarter. Its color guard is frequently seen at events, and it leads the Gilbert Days Parade annually.

Nor does it forget their brothers and sisters in uniform: the post sends several hundred Christmas packages to active military serving overseas.

Over recent years, he said, some businesses both in and outside Gilbert have been remarkably generous toward the post’s Christmas for Kids program. The NAPA Service Center gave customers a discount on vehicle services if they brought in a new toy. Vellum Corp. in Chandler donated toys.

In fact, the post got so many toys that it ended up donating some to hospitals to give to children who were hospitalized over Christmas.

While Greene and the rest of Post 39 hopes people will send what they can afford or donate a new toy or new clothing for the event, they also hold one big fundraiser in October that donors also could help make a success.

Greene right now is collecting antiques, gift cards and other items for a big auction that will be held in Gilbert around the middle of next month.

The auction is an alternative, he explained, to holding a raffle or some other typical fundraiser because “people are inundated by requests to buy raffle tickets.”

Greene said makes nearly daily visits to businesses, dropping off his printed plea for help.

If someone has an item for donation that is too big to drop off, Greene will arrange a pickup.

Here are the ways to help Greene and Post 39:

Drop off toys, clothing or gift cards at the post, 206 N. Gilbert Road.

Send a check made out to American Legion Post 39, writing “Christmas for Kids” in the memo field and mail it to Post 39 in care of Bob Greene at 206 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert AZ 85233.

Email fishingbobgreene@gmail.com or call 480-584-3131 with any questions.