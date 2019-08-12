GSN NEWS STAFF

Amerisleep began as an online retailer in 2010, but did something many retailers are actually moving away from: it created a brick-and-mortar store.

After opening its first physical location in Gilbert two years ago in SanTan Village, Amerisleep today as has 11 showrooms in four states, with Valley locations in Glendale and Scottsdale.

A Forbes magazine article once described Amerisleep “the Apple store of mattress stores.”

As Amerisleep reached its two-year anniversary in July since making its jump from online, Joey Holt, co-founder and COO shared his thoughts about the company.

What prompted the move from online to a physical building?

Holt: Our move into retail was in response to customer demand. As our business grew online, we received increasing interest from customers who wanted to try out our beds in-person.

Many wanted to experience the Amerisleep difference firsthand before they committed to making a purchase. Indeed, buying a mattress (even when you know you can return it later) is a big decision to make. So, we focused on what would truly delight the customer, and retail expansion was the answer.

We redesigned the in-store mattress buying experience from the ground up by employing “sleep ambassadors” who are trained as certified “sleep science coaches” and offering “dream suites.” Our dream suites are our dedicated nap rooms, which are built to provide comfort, privacy and simulate a more personalized testing experience.“

Why was Gilbert chosen as the location for the first showroom?

Holt: Close to our headquarters in Scottsdale and with the ideal customer demographic, we felt SanTan Village in Gilbert was the perfect opportunity for us to initiate our retail growth plans.

How has the first showroom at SanTan Village helped sculpt the retail experience at Amerisleep?

Holt: We’ve continued to use our first location at SanTan Village as a model for all of our newer showrooms including our latest overseas locations in Busan and Seoul, South Korea.

We spent years designing the Amerisleep retail experience and only make modest amendments to each new location as a way to further connect with and engage the local audience.

What sets Amerisleep apart from others?

Holt: At Amerisleep, we approach our sleep solutions differently compared with other brands. Most other businesses apply a good-better-best approach to their beds. This creates customer confusion, leads to inflated margins and prioritizes business interests over actual customer needs.

Instead, as a direct-to-consumer company, we price our mattresses affordably and only offer five models that range from firm to soft. With these, customers can select the comfort level that meets their unique sleep needs. In our mattresses, we’ve also incorporated design, materials and technology that are proven to promote a more restful sleep, relieve pain-causing pressure points and help them sleep cool.

Plus, our award-winning brand offers exceptional customer service with our 100-night, risk-free sleep trial, 20-year warranty and certified sleep science coaches.

What has the company learned over the last two years in Gilbert?

Holt: At SanTan Village, we’ve learned about how sleep — good and bad — has impacted a wide variety of customers. From teens who rely on better sleep to improve their focus at school to adults who work late night shifts and need a comfortable bed to lay in, to the elderly who’ve experienced chronic pain with their previous mattress.

We’ve heard a number of unique stories that reinforce the notion that quality sleep is a major contributor to overall health and happiness. This also motivates us to develop only the best products to alleviate the aches and stiffness customers feel and ensure they wake up rested and rejuvenated.

How has the industry changed since opening Amerisleep’s first physical store?

Holt: Amerisleep saw the opportunity to help redefine the retail experience for consumers who now expect a customer-first mattress shopping experience, in light of hundreds of traditional mattress stores closing across the country.

Overseas, too, customers are recognizing the importance of sleep. Earlier this year, we opened our sixth showroom in South Korea.

What advice do you give for people looking to buy a bed?

Holt: Determine your true sleep needs and find the right solution that can address them. Some customers have the misconception that all they need to do is walk into a mattress store and buy the best model within their budget.

However, we advise shoppers to avoid looking purely based on price as most other mattress companies use sneaky tactics to sell you the same mattress under different names and at vastly different prices.

Instead, we encourage you to learn how the design, materials and technology of a bed can help enhance your comfort and provide a deeper sleep.

How much money should a consumer plan on spending for a quality bed and how long do beds need to be replaced?

Holt: A good mattress is an investment. You spend one-third of your life in bed, so it’s important that you make every minute count. In fact, a mattress is something you spend more time using than any other household item, including your car.

Thankfully, you don’t have to spend $5,000 to get a quality night’s sleep. Of course, you’ll want to buy something that can last decades as well. Amerisleep mattresses start at $999 for a queen and with our 100-night sleep trial and 20-year warranty, you can rest assured knowing your purchase is protected.