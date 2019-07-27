GSN NEWS STAFF

When the multi-specialty ambulatory building opens in Gilbert, it will include a psychiatrist, psychologist and two therapists.

In anticipation of the opening, Dr. Randall Ricardi is having his psychiatrists do additional training in infant psychiatry. They would work with moms and dads during pregnancy and follow the baby from birth to 5 years old and at that point work with the entire family.

Ricardi said they will work with high-risk pregnancies such as those involving a genetic disorder with the baby or there is stress or depression in the family unit, which can affect a baby’s mental health.

The department also recently started a two-year fellowship program to train participants in child and adolescent psychiatry. Two fellows recently started in the program, Ricardi said.

“Other things we do is we offer various clinical trials with research medication,” he said. “I think for some people who are looking for alternatives when other things maybe not work for them, there is a research project that might meet their needs, which kind of sets Phoenix Children’s Hospital apart from other hospitals.”

Services also will include endocrinology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, general surgery, adolescent gynecology, hematology/oncology (available beginning in march 2021), orthopedics, neurology and behavioral health.

The building opens in January on the Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center’s campus, 3555 S. Val Vista Drive, Gilbert.

Scheduling will open in mid-September. To make an appointment, call 602-933-KIDS and request the specialty.