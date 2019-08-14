GSN NEWS STAFF

A 95,000-square-foot shopping center is coming to the heart of Gilbert, it was announced.

Remington Nevada recently broke ground on 11 acres near the intersection of Gilbert and Warner roads, just north of the town’s Civic Center.

“Gilbert is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, so it was a natural fit for our team to invest in this area,” said David DelZotto, Remington Nevada founder and CEO in a news release. “Gilbert Warner shopping center is going to provide much-needed amenities to meet the demand of the nearby residents and commuters.”

The shopping center will complement the surrounding community with an urban layout, connecting tenants and shoppers to the nearby Gilbert Civic Center, Banner Gateway Hospital and Alliance’s Broadstone Gilbert Heritage project, according to DelZotto.

Remington Nevada also developed SanTan Pavilions, a 33-acre shopping center at the southwest corner of Williams Field Road and SanTan Parkway.

Gilbert Warner will be built in two phases, according to Stan Wasserkrug, a Remington Nevada partner.

Phase one is expected to be completed by mid-2020 with the completion date for the entire project expected in late 2021, Wasserkrug said.

He added he was unable to disclose the project’s cost at this time.

The shopping center will be anchored by a 30,000-square-foot, two-story Planet Fitness. Additional tenants include Black Rock Coffee, Luxe Nails, Pacific Dental and BMO Harris Bank.

That will help meet the demands of current and future residents of several nearby luxury apartments and high-end residential communities that are in development, according to Remington.