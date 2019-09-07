By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

Over 100 rabbits are being prepared for adoption after they were rescued from “horrific living conditions” at a Gilbert home.

Arizona Humane Society and Gilbert Police seized 166 rabbits from a 70-year-old hoarder who lived near Warner and Gilbert roads. Police identified him as Jed Judd.

“We got contacted by Arizona Human Society after they got a tip from someone who went to the residence to purchase some rabbits,” said Gilbert Police spokeswoman Dani Covey. “The person who called was concerned about the living conditions of the rabbits and the excessive number of rabbits there.”

Ruthie Jesus, a Humane Society field operations supervisor and animal cruelty investigator, said the caller had responded to a Craigslist post by Judd advertising “large meat rabbits” for sale between $35 and $40. Police said Judd was selling the animals on various online sites.

Jesus said investigators contacted Judd, warning him to the situation and giving him a week to turn things around. A week later, they returned to the house to find nothing had changed and contacted Gilbert Police.

“It was a severe hoarding condition,” said Jesus, who was at the location. “Bunnies were stacked on top of each other in rusted wired cages. The smell of ammonia was overpowering. In my opinion, the condition was not safe for humans or bunnies.”

She said a few rabbits had their own cages but many cages housed six to 10 smaller rabbits, stacked inside a shed with 6” to 8” of feces covering the cage floors.

Police secured a search warrant Aug. 23 and seized the rabbits and destroyed the cages. A Humane Society rescue team consisting of nine team members and Gilbert Police officers spent more than five hours removing the animals from the scene for transport back to the Arizona Humane Society campus.

“The bunnies were in poor condition,” Jesus said. “They were sneezing, had bad infections and open wounds on the bottom of their paws from the wire cages.”

One rabbit died, leaving 165, all expected to make a full recovery.

Humane Society veterinarians also have been spaying and neutering all of the rabbits for placement, which will take several weeks to complete. Rabbits that are too small to be sterilized are going to foster homes until they are big enough for the surgery.

Jesus said those interested in adopting should note many of the rabbits are exotic. Some are lionheads and mini rexes, some are dwarf and lop-eared; they come in colors like chocolate, tortoiseshell and calico.

One rabbits will be adopted by the Humane Society’s education and outreach team as an “animal ambassador” for its kids camps.

Because these rabbits were co-housed and are social animals, they do well in pairs, Jesus said.

Covey said charges will be determined when medical details are provided to police from the Humane Society.

“As of right now (Judd) has been cooperative with investigation,” she said.

Jesus said she can’t disclose any of the conversation she has had with Judd nor say how long he has had rabbits because it was still an open investigation.

But given the rabbits ranged in age – from approximately 3 months to 3 years old – it was safe to say he’s been keeping them for “many years,” Jesus said.

In her eight years with the Humane Society, her team has dealt with a lot of animal hoarding cases, Jesus said.

But “bunny cases are rare,” she said. “We did one a few years back but not to this scale.”