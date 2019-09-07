By HALEY LORENZEN

GSN Staff Writer

For the third year in a row, the American Legion Merrell-Mitchell Post 39 Color Guard will lead the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem at Patterson Elementary School in Gilbert on the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Five members of the color guard on Wednesday will visit the school, where they will honor the lives of the nearly 3,000 people lost in the attacks. Students also will learn about the history and significance of that day.

“It’s a good honor. It’s a privilege to see these young kids getting in the spirit of Americanism,” said the color guard Commander Pete Brown.

The tradition at Patterson was started by color guard member Fred Meyer, an Army veteran who served in Okinawa. He admits he was a “little biased” in choosing Patterson, as his grandchildren attend the school.

Patterson Principal Lucas Blackburn was instrumental in organizing the color guard’s visits to the school.

“Mr. Lucas Blackburn is very much involved. He told me — I was chitchatting with him one day when I was taking my grandkids to school — that they do something every 9/11,” Meyer said.

Blackburn has been the principal at Patterson for seven years. Although he helped begin the color guard tradition, his predecessor started school-wide 9/11 remembrance in 2002.

Blackburn explained that many of the parents whose children attend Patterson serve as police officers, firefighters or are active duty service members.

“It has really grown into a day of service, of giving back, of honoring our first responders, and honoring and remembering those that have fallen, not only during 9/11, but also protecting our country,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn explained that they encourage students to do small acts of service throughout the day, such as picking up a piece of trash or helping an elderly person cross the street.

Not only does the American Legion visit the school on 9/11, they also visit the school for what Blackburn calls, “Flags for First Graders.”

They give each first grade student a wooden block with the American flag on it and spend time teaching them the origin of the flag, how to treat the flag and how to properly fold the flag.

Blackburn said that the public will be welcome at the event. “It’s just so important,” he said.

“If we can do something to bring this society and country together and if it’s in remembrance of a tragedy, then let’s make as much good out of it as we can, and also honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.”