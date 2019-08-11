By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

A developer wants to build 214 luxury apartment units at the SanTan Village Regional Mall.

Gilbert Town Council is scheduled Sept. 5 to consider Westcor’s rezoning request for 7.61 acres located north of Macy’s at the open-air shopping center.

The developer has the right under town ordinance to build apartments at the location. The rezoning amends outdated development standards for the site.

Vedura SanTan Village Apartments called for seven buildings — four, four-story buildings housing a majority of the units and three carriage-unit buildings with garages on the first floor. Residents from the complex would be able to walk to the mall.

Proposed amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fire pits, barbecue and a dog park. The complex would be gated with a decorative view fence.

The main entrance into the development would come from the north mall entrance. The buildings would be placed along Santan Village Parkway frontage to provide a street presence.

Last week without comment, the Planning Commission recommended Council approve the rezone, but did provide input on the project’s landscape, floor plans and colors. The commission also acts as the town’s Design Review Board.

Because the proposed project sits on mall property it is subject to the design guidelines and boast exterior colors mostly focused on grays with pops of colors such as purple and green, according to planner Stephanie Bubenheim at a study session, held before the regular meeting.

“Is it really that drab?” asked Commissioner Philip Alibrandi in viewing the rendering.

Bubenheim said the project in following the design guidelines pulled its colors off the mall.

“I would not say drab,” she said. “They are using gray colors.”

Commissioner David Cavenee agreed that the color scheme was bland and said, “Maybe some pops of color would be good.”

Commissioner Brian Johns recognized the developer was sticking to the design guidelines and noted buildings at the pedestrian-level had splashes of color.

“Everything at the pedestrian level is exciting,” he said.

Commissioner Greg Froehlich said he liked the idea of pedestrian connectivity but would like to see more variations of color used.

“Overall, it’s a good project,” he said.

Bubenheim said she will ask the developer if it had renderings of the buildings with more resolution to see if there are more colors used.