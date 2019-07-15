GSN NEWS STAFF

A

n 89-unit apartment for seniors is being built on a dirt lot next to Gilbert High School.

Officials recently broke ground on American Groves Senior Living, 941 E. Elliot Road. The 105,00-square-foot, two-story modern farmhouse-style building is expected to open in spring 2020.

American Groves will offer independent living and assisted-living lifestyle options for senior residents in Gilbert and the East Valley.

It is part of an explosion of such facilities across the East Valley in recent months as the industry attempts to cater to the wave of aging baby boomers.

According to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day.

“We are very excited to bring American Groves Senior Living to the community here in Gilbert,” said Benjamin Searle, CEO of American Care Concepts.

“As with American Orchards, which is just down the street, we believe American Groves will fill a very specific need in our community – more specifically for those potential residents seeking a more independent lifestyle in a very unique and unparalleled senior-living setting,” he added.

Property features include large common areas, multiple dining venues, a destination-style wellness center that features a full-service spa and fitness center, a general store, art studio, swimming pool, outdoor living areas, bocce ball and putting green.

Local senior living developer and operator American Care Concepts partnered with Reichmann International Realty Advisors on the project.

American Care Concepts, based in Gilbert, will manage the day-to-day operations at the community.

It currently owns and manages American Orchards Senior Living in Gilbert and have projects under construction or in the planning stages in Queen Creek.

Layton Construction was hired as the general contractor and architectural services were completed by Allen + Philp and Partners.