By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

Gilbert Public Schools students returning to class Thursday, Aug. 1, will see some changes as new bell schedules take effect and some find themselves assigned to different campuses.

Earlier this year, the GPS Governing Board revised start-and-end times and shifted school boundaries.

For years, the district’s 40 campuses operated under nine different start-and-end times, which a consultant found inefficient and costly.

For example, the five junior high campuses had three different bell times. Now they all have the same schedule that has them starting classes later than in previous years. All high school students also will start and end classes the same time and all elementary school students have the same schedule.

Additionally, some students have been switched to a new school as boundaries were changed in order to move students currently in overcrowded schools into less crowded campuses.

The Val Vista Lakes neighborhood was most vocal against the change with many parents wanting to keep their children at Highland High instead of moving them to Gilbert High.

Under the state’s open enrollment policy, Val Vista Lakes students can continue to attend Highland but the district is only providing buses for them this school year. After that, the students would need to find their own ride.

Over the summer, the district launched new websites and a parent communication system, according to district spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis.

New this year are mandatory financial literacy courses in all high schools.

But, that requirement — passed by the Legislature earlier this year — won’t affect Gilbert Public Schools, which has already incorporated that into its curriculum, Antestenis said.

“As part of the social studies pathway, the Gilbert Public School’s economics course is already a graduation requirement and includes these topics,” she said.

“With the newly adopted Arizona History and Social Science Standards, this course will specifically have financial literacy and personal finance management components,” she explained.

The district also has its eyes on the students’ safety.

It is piloting two different visitor management systems this year — one at Canyon Rim Elementary and one at Spectrum Elementary, according to Antestenis. The systems register, track and manage school visitors who must show a government-issued ID.

The district also is testing at Gilbert High School, the HALO Smart Sensor, which detects vaping.

Antestenis said, the district has updated its emergency operations plan and is working on site-specific plans as well.

All district high schools except for Gilbert Classical Academy will continue to have one school resource officer on site while a revolving SRO will be on duty for the junior high campuses.

Although a new law requiring teachers in grades six through 12 to receive training so they can recognize warning signs of suicidal behavior won’t go into effect until 2020, the district is prepared, according to Antestenis.

“Our social workers, counselors and psychologists work together with our teachers, at all of our school sites to provide mental health support services and social emotional support to our students,” she said.

This November, GPS is asking voters to approve a 15-percent budget override for more social workers, mental health counselors and classroom upgrades. Sharing space on the Nov. 5 ballot is a $100 million bond to pay for projects such as a new security cameras.