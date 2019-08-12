With jan D’Atri

GetOut Contributor

We’re nearing the end of peach season, but it’s not too late to give this Caramel Peach Cobbler a try.

It goes together in three layers, but in the oven, the bottom layer rises to the top and bubbles over the peaches to create a delicious cobbler.

The most time-consuming part of the entire recipe is peeling the skin off the peaches, so I have a fabulous tip that will make the process so much easier in the directions.

Believe me, if you make it for family or friends, they’ll think it’s just peachy keen.

Caramel Peach Cobbler

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter (8 tablespoons)

For the Peach Filling:

1 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons butter

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup 7-Up or water

2 lbs fresh peaches (6-8), peeled, pitted and sliced, to 4 cups.

1 tablespoon corn starch

For the Batter:

1 ½ cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup sugar

1 ½ cups milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions:

Step 1: In a saucepan, melt brown sugar, butter, salt and water. Bring to boil and simmer until sugar is dissolved. Add peaches and cornstarch, stirring well. Simmer until peaches begin to thicken.

Step 2: Melt 1 stick of butter (8 tablespoons) and pour into the bottom of an 8”x 8” or

9” x 13” baking dish.

Step 3: In a mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, milk and vanilla.

Mix until fully combine.

Gently pour mixture over melted butter. Do not stir.

Step 4: Carefully spoon peaches on top of batter. Do not stir.

Step 5: Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes, or until the batter that rises over the top is golden brown.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream!

Tip for skinning peaches:

Score the bottom of a peach in a 2-inch crisscross. Place the peach in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Remove the peach from the water and place in a bowl with ice water. The skin will peel right off. This tip works best if peaches are fairly ripe.