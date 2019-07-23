By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

A developer is seeking to rezone a portion of 54.7 commercial acres at the southwest corner of Higley and Riggs roads to allow for 118 homes.

Vestar wants to change 39.9 acres to residential and leave 14.8 acres for commercial use.

“This is an important piece of property to the town and to the residents of the Santan area,” senior planner Nathan Williams said at a recent Planning Commission study session, noting it was a regional commercial piece of property.

Vestar attempted in 2014 to build homes on the land by asking for a major General Plan amendment – which is triggered when there is change to more than 40 acres – but was shot down by the Town Council.

Williams said residents living near the proposed Cordillera project commented at two community meetings they wanted to see more neighborhood stores such as boutique markets, retail shops and bakeries on the commercial portion.

They didn’t want more storage facilities, senior living facilities or gas stations, Williams added.

And, he said, neighbors thought the home sizes were too small.

The developer proposes to develop the commercial portion as Greer Towne Center, which would include 44,600 square feet of retail space.

According to Vestar, e-commerce and online retail have negatively affected the demand for the 54.7 acres that was intended for big-box retailers with an overall power center.

The land has remained undeveloped since the rezoning in 2003 and is close to two commercial parcels totaling 31.5 acres that also are undeveloped, according to staff.

“I don’t think power centers are being built any more,” Williams said.

Commissioner Brian Johns agreed for the need to bring in neighborhood retail such as coffee shops and delis.

“I use to dove hunt there,” Johns said. “There’s no commercial anywhere up or down Riggs Road for several miles so I think it’s very good we bring commercial to the community.”

Vice Chairman Carl Bloomfield said he supported the project and asked if the Economic Development Department and the Chamber of Commerce had given their input on the rezoning.

Williams said both have not responded yet but that staff will reach out when the public hearing on the project approaches.

The rezone asks for 35.8 acres to be designed for 107 single-family homes on 7,000-square-foot lots and 4.08 acres for 11 single-family homes on 9,000-square-foot lots.

Access to the non-gated community would be from Riggs and Higley roads. There would be no vehicle access between the residential and commercial portions.

“It seems to fit in this area,” Johns said. “But it’s sad to see another dairy go away.”

It was unclear when the project would return to the commission for action.