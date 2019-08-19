With Jan D’Atri

Simply put, carne asada means “grilled steak.” But because we use cuts like skirt, flank or sirloin steaks, let them bathe in aromatic marinades and top the meat with spicy seasonings, carne asada has and will always be a southwestern favorite!

It can be served as a stand-alone entrée often served with a chimichurri sauce, or made into tacos, tostados or perhaps as a hearty salad served with avocado, tomatoes and queso.

Carne asada can be purchased already prepared in a marinade or you can make the marinade at home. If you’re looking for a sharable family-style

Sunday supper, carne asada brings the flavors of the Southwest to life!

Ingredients:

2 lbs. skirt steak or flank steak

Tortillas if making Carne Asada tacos

Salad greens and fixings if making Carne Asada steak salad

Marinade:

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

½ cup orange juice

¼ cup lime juice (about 3 large limes)

1/4 cup sweet yellow onion, chopped fine

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

Dry rub:

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Instructions

Place all marinade in a bowl. Whisk. Pour over steak in a glass casserole dish.

Place in the refrigerator for a minimum of 2 hours. Mix together spices for dry rub.

Heat grill or grill pan. Remove the steak from marinade. (Discard leftover marinade.)

Season steak on both sides with dry rub.

Grill about 3 minutes per side. Don’t overcook! Internal temperature should read about 125-130 degrees. Remove from heat and let rest for 10 minutes.

Slice in strips against the grain. Serve as tacos (with queso fresco, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro or your favorite fixings.) Can also be served as a Carne Asada Steak Salad with sliced tomatoes, avocados and greens.