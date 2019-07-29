With Jan D’Atri

GetOut Contributor

Welcome to my new obsession — pancakes! But not just any pancake.

These amazing flapjacks get their awesome flavor and look from another one of American’s breakfast favorites, the cinnamon roll. They are so delicious with the built in (or swirled on) goodness of a cinnamon roll with that yummy cream cheese glazed icing over top.

There are a couple of additional steps to making the pancakes and some tricks to making cinnamon roll pancakes perfect.

First, make sure the cinnamon swirl is not too runny. If so, place it in the fridge for just a few minutes. Runny cinnamon swirl won’t give you the pinwheel look. Finally, give yourself a pancake or two to get the technique down pat. Before you know it, you’ll be on a (cinnamon) roll.

For the pancakes:

Store bought box pancake mix or:

1 1/2 cups flour

¼ cup sugar

3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups whole milk or buttermilk

3 tablespoons melted butter

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

For the cinnamon swirl

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, just melted (not boiling)

6 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

1/2 tablespoon ground cinnamon

For the cream cheese drizzle

4 tablespoons softened butter

2 tablespoons softened cream cheese

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Prepare pancake batter:

If making boxed pancake mix, follow instructions on the back of the box.

If making pancake batter from scratch,

Melt the butter in microwave for 30 seconds.

In a medium bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Add milk, butter, egg and vanilla, stirring to combine. Set aside.

Prepare cinnamon swirl:

In a medium bowl, stir together the butter, brown sugar and cinnamon. Spoon into piping or zippered bag. (Swirl should not be runny, but have structure.)

Prepare cream cheese glaze:

In a bowl, mix together butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Spoon into piping or zippered bag.

Next, Heat a large, nonstick skillet or griddle. Coat with cooking spray.

Make pancake with 1/3 cup batter, spreading it out to form a circle.

Reduce heat to medium low. Snip a small opening in the piping bag. When the pancake begins to form bubbles, make a pinwheel with the cinnamon drizzle, starting at the center of the pancake. Cook the pancake 2 to 3 minutes.

Cinnamon mixture will bubble up around the edges of the pancake.

Carefully flip pancake over and cook an additional 2-3 minutes. Repeat with remaining pancake mix. Serve with maple syrup or make a pinwheel on top of pancake stack with cream cheese glaze.